Polluting vehicles to be impounded 

In a statement recently, EMA’s Harare provincial manager, Mr Leon Mutungamiri, outlined the detrimental effects of vehicle emissions on air quality.

Mutsawashe Mashandure-Herald Correspondent

The Environmental Management Agency (EMA) is ramping up its initiatives to combat vehicle emissions in Harare.

Motorists are being urged to regularly service their vehicles to minimise harmful pollution that poses risks to public health and exacerbates climate change.

“Vehicle emissions are a significant contributor to air pollution, which has severe consequences for human health, including respiratory problems and other ailments.”

Mr Mutungamiri highlighted the primary pollutants emitted by vehicles, which include carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons, sulphur dioxide, particulate matter, smoke, dust, and lead compounds.

He noted that these substances can harm humans and contribute to climate change.

To monitor emission levels, EMA is employing an opacimeter, a sophisticated device that measures the smoke density of exhaust gases. This device operates on principles of light absorption and scattering.

“When we test the level of vehicle emissions, those found exceeding the limit will be issued a fine and advised to service their vehicle.”

The opacimeters will primarily be used at roadblocks. Vehicles that meet emission standards will not be stopped, while those exceeding the limits will be fined.

“For example, if we see a car emitting smoke, we will take the registration number. With the Central Vehicle Registry (CVR), we can contact the owner to arrange payment of the fine,” he added.

Additionally, EMA plans to collaborate with law enforcement agencies to address the issue of vehicles that produce excessive smoke.

“We will work closely with the police to stop vehicles that produce excessive smoke, which pose a threat to public health and contravene the Environmental Management Act. Any person found with a vehicle emitting heavy smoke shall be fined US$30,” he said.

According to the Environmental Management Act, Chapter 20:27, individuals who emit substances causing air pollution in violation of emission standards are committing an offence and may incur fines.

Mr Mutungamiri reiterated the agency’s commitment to taking stringent action against violators.

“Our plans include embarking on public awareness campaigns to educate vehicle owners about the importance of regular maintenance and the need to adhere to emission standards. By working together, the EMA hopes to significantly reduce vehicle emissions and create a healthier, more sustainable environment for all Harare residents,” he said.