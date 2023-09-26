Source: Pomona dumpsite workforce rises 208% -Newsday Zimbabwe

GEO Pomona Waste Management has said it more than trebled its staff complement at the Pomona dumpsite in Harare by 208% to 188 since January.

The company seeks to transform the dumpsite into a modern garbage recycling plant which will supply power from methane generated from rotting waste.

Speaking after a familiarisation tour of the project by Local Government minister Winston Chitando, Geo Pomona chairperson Delish Nguwaya said the recreational park at the site was now 75% complete.

“I am happy to share that this project has seen us create employment. There is a 208% increase in staff complement from 61 personnel in January 2023 to 188 personnel in September 2023. Geo Pomona currently employs 113 staff members, while 75 are contractors working on site,” Nguwaya said.

“Recreational area basements for the basketball courts, tennis courts and parking have been done. In progress, the basement for the soccer field is 75% done.”

Nguwaya said the company had invested heavily in equipment since the project started last year.

“Machinery bought by Geo Pomona includes a dozer, tipper trucks, high pressure cleaner and an excavator and these are complementing the machinery from Bitumen that is being used on hire basis.

“Weighbridge was installed in February 2023. Trucks coming on site to dispose of waste go through the weighbridge and weights are recorded. Details of type of waste, where the waste is coming from, weight of the waste, company disposing of waste, name of driver, truck registration details and time are recorded,” Nguwaya said.

He added that a tarred road has been constructed for ease of access for the trucks working on site and landfill encapsulation is on track with geomembrane and geotextile layers having been done.

Chitando said he was impressed by the project.

“If you had come here a few years ago, flies would be all over and the area smelly but things have improved and this will help with achieving Vision 2030 of turning Harare into a smart city,” he said.