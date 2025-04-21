Source: POPE FRANCIS DIES
“Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta,” Vatican News said in a tweet.
According to Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber, the Pope passed away at 7:35am on Monday, April 21.
The Camerlengo, who is tasked with communicating the death of the Pope, said, “Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father.”
Adding, “With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God.”
The 88-year-old was hospitalised at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on February 14 and remained bedridden for over a month. He was initially admitted for bronchitis, which subsequently developed into bilateral pneumonia.
His condition became critical, with episodes of acute respiratory failure requiring interventions such as bronchoscopies to clear mucus buildup and the use of non-invasive mechanical ventilation.
He was released from the hospital on March 23rd, 2025, after a five-week stay. He made his first public appearance from the hospital window, offering a blessing before being discharged.
On Sunday, he met with US Vice President JD Vance in what was his first high-profile meeting since his hospitalisation.
Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in 1936, has been the head of the Catholic Church since 2013.
The Pope has long struggled with respiratory issues due to a lung infection he suffered as a teenager, which led to part of one lung being removed. In recent years, he has experienced recurring respiratory infections, including bronchitis, which required hospitalisation in 2023.
The Pope also has chronic knee problems, particularly in his right knee, which have affected his mobility. He often uses a wheelchair or cane due to knee pain, reportedly caused by osteoarthritis. He declined surgery, opting instead for physiotherapy and pain management.
In 2021, he underwent intestinal surgery to remove part of his colon due to diverticulitis, a condition that causes inflammation of the colon. He was hospitalised again in 2023 for abdominal surgery to treat a hernia.
As the first pope from the Americas and the first Jesuit pope, he has focused on social justice, environmental issues, and church reform.
Known for his humility and progressive views, he has advocated for migrants, criticised economic inequality, and pushed for greater inclusion within the Church.
His papacy has also faced challenges, including internal resistance to reforms and ongoing debates over Church doctrine on issues like LGBTQ+ rights and celibacy.
