Source: Power cuts, pipe bursts disrupt Byo water supplies – The Southern Eye

REGULAR power cuts and pipe bursts are causing water shortages in Bulawayo amid calls by residents for authorities to find a lasting solution to the challenge.

Bulawayo town clerk Christopher Dube last week told residents that there would be interruption of water supplies to all areas due to a power surge at the Fernhill plant.

He said this would result in areas experiencing longer water-shedding periods as the system would be empty and requires significant continuous pumping for the levels to stabilise.

“The City of Bulawayo would like to advise members of the public that there will be water supply interruption and an immediate temporary suspension of the daily restoration strategy to all city areas,” Dube said.

“The city had interruptions in raw water delivery from Ncema via Fernhill for treatment at Criterion due to a power surge on Wednesday at Ncema and Fernhill as a consequence of pumping interruptions system stabilisation is a long process thereafter.”

On November 23, Dube also notified the residents of another water supply interruption and suspension of the daily restoration strategy to all city areas due to a burst pipe on the Sulzer Raw water line between Bulawayo Drive and Hillside Road to the Criterion water treatment plant.

He said the interruption resulted in reduced treatment and clear water production at Criterion Waterworks from November 22 to 25.

Dube said to protect reservoirs from collapsing due to reduced treatment and production, the City of Bulawayo would temporarily suspend the daily restoration strategy and reduce supply to all city areas until remedial works were completed and optimum treatment resumed.

Council also notified the residents that there was a possible water supply interruption due to the scheduled Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company’s maintenance at the Criterion Waterworks.

He said this would also result in reduced treatment and clear water production at the Criterion Waterworks.

Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association secretary for administration Thembelani Dube said the perennial water pumping interruptions were due to neglect by authorities at council.

“The water interruptions have greatly affected residents as they go for longer days without water supplies, exposing them to unsafe water sources which may lead to water-borne diseases,” Dube said.

Bulawayo’s water challenges come at a time when Zimbabwe is battling a cholera outbreak that has claimed more than 150 lives.