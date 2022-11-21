Source: Power generation hit by technical faults –Newsday Zimbabwe

THE Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) yesterday said electricity generation was depressed due to technical faults at Hwange and Kariba power stations.

The country of late has been experiencing rolling power cuts, with some areas going for two years without electricity.

In a public notice, ZETDC said the strained electricity generation would affect the whole nation and urged the people to safeguard electrical gadgets by switching them off during power outages.

“ZETDC is experiencing depressed electricity generation and as a result, there is increased pressure on the grid. This is due to technical faults at Hwange and Kariba power stations,” the notice read. Power generation at Kariba has also been depressed due to declining water levels.