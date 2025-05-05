Source: Power Giants boss to attend top UK renewable energy conference – The Standard

Renewable energy expert Edzai Kachirekwa has been included among a Zimscotland (ZIMSCOT) delegation expected to attend a global renewable energy event in Scotland from May 13-15.

ZIMSCOT is a global network for the advancement of the Zimbabwean diaspora and friends in Scotland that provides the community with easy access to information and product services.

The renewable energy event is organised by the ZIMSCOT CIC in partnership with RX Global and in collaboration with the All Energy Decarbonise Exhibition.

Kachirekwa, who is the CEO of energy company Power Giants, confirmed his invitation to Standard Style.

“I will be travelling to Scotland very soon for the renewable energy conference as part of the ZIMSCOT delegation,” he said.

“I will participate in a series of engagements with prominent leaders, investors, and businesses in the Scottish and global renewable energy sector at the UK’s largest low-carbon energy and full supply chain renewable event in Glasgow during the Glasgow Climate Week.”

The organisers said delegates would be treated to networking lunches, business dinners and drink receptions to network with the industry’s elites.

“During the visit, delegates will also attend side events such as COB25, organised by Glasgow Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the British Chamber of Commerce, Scottish Chamber of Commerce and the University of Glasgow,” said Heather Mudhari, ZIMSCOT founder and director.

Kachirekwa is multi-award winning businessman and energy expert, who has been instrumental in the promotion of energy transition.