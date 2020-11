Depressed power supply due to technical fault at Hwange

Source: Power supply update – The Zimbabwean

ZESA Holdings would like to advise its valued customers

countrywide that there is limited power supply in the national

electricity grid due to technical faults at Hwange and Kariba

South Power Station.

Read the full report: POWER SUPPLY UPDATE – INCREASE IN LOAD SHEDDING DUE TO FAULTS AT HWANGE AND KARIBA PDF