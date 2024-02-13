Source: PPC Zim appoints first female production manager –Newsday Zimbabwe

PPC ZIMBABWE has made a historical achievement by appointing a National University of Science and Technology (Nust) graduate as its first female production manager at its Bulawayo factory.

In a Press statement, PPC announced the appointment of Kudzanayi Nyagwaya as the new production manager.

“Nyagwaya graduated from Nust with a degree in Chemical Engineering and started her career at PPC in 2014 as a graduate learner,” the statement said.

“She is the first woman to hold such a position at PPC and Nyagwaya started as a process engineer and later became a production superintendent.”

PPC said it valued diversity, inclusivity and equal opportunity for all its team members, while recognising the challenges of gender imbalance in engineering where women are often under-represented.

“This is why PPC is supporting the professional development of female engineers and creating equal opportunities for all genders,” the company said.

PPC said the promotion of Nyagwaya was an example of the progress it had made.