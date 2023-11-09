Source: Prayer to conceive ends in rape –Newsday Zimbabwe

A prayer to conceive a baby went terribly wrong for a Beitbridge young woman who ended up being allegedly raped by a man of the cloth under the pretext of administering ‘holy cure.’

The woman who cannot be named, was surprised when ‘prophet’ Tapiwa Murisi (43) said in the absence of her husband “prayer work to help her conceive” could still go ahead.

He allegedly raped her once in the back of his car and ordered her to go and tie a small cloth upon a tree, declaring that her problem had been resolved.

Soon after, another ‘prophet’ in Harare told her husband, who works in Harare, that his wife was cheating.

The husband then confronted her and she related her ordeal at the hands of Murisi. He helped her file a police report, leading to his arrest. She was introduced to Murisi by her husband’s sister.

Murisi denied the charge before Regional Magistrate Innocent Bepura.

The trial continues today.

Claudios Karinga is prosecuting.