Source: President caps 2 996 at NUST -Newsday Zimbabwe

INFORMATION minister Jenfan Muswere yesterday received his second doctorate degree at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) in Bulawayo.

He was conferred with the doctor of philosophy degree in development studies.

Muswere was among five graduands who received doctorate degrees at an event where President Emmerson Mnangagwa capped 2 996 graduands, three of them posthumously.

Vice-chancellor Mqhele Dlodlo said the university developed a new construction model to speed up the completion of stalled projects.

“The university developed a new construction model which has seen NUST taking over all construction projects,” Dlodlo said.

“In a space of two years, the university is almost finished constructing the State of the Awards Innovation Centre which took independent constructors 15 years to reach 30% construction, before they abandoned the project.”

The ceremony was attended by Defence minister Oppah Muchinguri, Amon Murwira (Higher Education) and Judith Ncube (Bulawayo Provincial Affairs minister), among others.