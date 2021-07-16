Source: President congratulates Zim on reaching 1 million vaccinations | The Herald

Mutare residents queue to receive Covid-19 jabs at Meikles Park recently. — Picture: Tinai Nyadzayo.

Farai Dauramanzi Herald Correspondent

As the country moves forward in its aim of achieving herd immunity, one million people have so far received their first dose of the Covid-19 jab.

As of yesterday, 1 036 252 people had received the first dose while 630 610 had been fully inoculated.

In a congratulatory message that was posted on his Twitter page this afternoon, President Mnangagwa thanked the nation for heeding Government’s vaccination call.

“One million Zimbabweans have now received their first COVID-19 jab!

“Thank you to all the doctors, nurses and health officials who have made this possible. You are true Zimbabwean heroes,” said President Mnangagwa.

The country’s inoculation programme is targeting 60% (10 million) of the population to achieve herd immunity. This target is proving to be achievable due to the availability of vaccines.

Zimbabwe last week took delivery of two million Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines bought from China while another 3,5 million are expected this month.

The country also received 25 000 doses of the Russian Covid-19 vaccine — Sputnik V — that were donated by diamond miner Alrosa Group.

Zimbabwe has received rave reviews for its Covid-19 response and special praise from the World Health Organisation (WHO) for the way it has confronted the global pandemic.

The country has so far recorded a total of 78 872 infections and 2 418 deaths which has prompted the Government to embark on a massive Covid-19 vaccination drive which has now spread to various health centers in all districts.