Source: President exhorts seniors to lead by example – herald

Joseph Madzimure and Zvamaida Murwira

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has enjoined Zanu PF seniors to lead by example, keeping the values of loyalty, persistence, consistency and adherence to the correct line of the party.

Addressing the 393rd Ordinary Session of the Politburo in Harare yesterday, the President , who is the party’s First Secretary, urged leadership to carry on executing the work and responsibility entrusted to them with commitment, patriotism and unity of purpose.

“I exhort us to carry on executing the work and responsibility entrusted to us by the Party with commitment, patriotism and unity of purpose.

“In all that we do, let us never deviate from the values of loyalty, persistence, consistency and adherence to the correct line of the party. Leaders should lead by example,” said President Mnangagwa.

He challenged chairpersons of standing committees of the Central Committee to adequately prepare the requisite reports as the organ prepares to hold its second annual meeting.

“As we approach the half-year mark and our next quarterly constitutional meetings, scheduled for next month, chairpersons of standing committees of the Central Committee are called upon to adequately prepare the requisite reports. The committees remain critical centres of innovative policy generation, monitoring and oversight,” said President Mnangagwa.

He further emphasised that to better serve the Central Committee, the Politburo, as an executive committee of the Central Committee, must always serve with revolutionary vigilance, ideological clarity, integrity and servant leadership.

“It is my expectation that Departmental Heads will scale up the rate of implementation of agreed policies and strategies, as we grow our membership as well as professionalise and modernise party work.

“In doing so, let us embrace digital technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, in party operations, guided, of course, by our agreed communication guidelines and the overarching National Artificial Intelligence Strategy”, he said.

Regards national development projects, President Mnangagwa expressed his appreciation in commissioning the new Varun Beverages snack production line in Harare and the New Glover 10MW solar power Plant in Kwekwe, as well as laying the foundation stone for the envisioned expansion to 100 MW.

He highlighted that these projects, among many other investments being undertaken in all sectors of the economy, were evidence of the confidence in the party and Government policies.

The President encouraged citizens to always recognise and celebrate projects or investments undertaken in any part of the country, as these benefit everyone in Zimbabwe.

“Development is a journey; community by community, sector by sector, we shall continue building our country, as a united people; step by step, brick by brick and stone upon stone.

“Hatidi avo vanonyunyuta kuti sei izvi zvaitwa uko, kwete kwedu. Ayaiwa! Tirinyika imwe chete. Budiriro iri-kuitika kwese-kwese munyika yedu,

“Investments in our country, no matter where they occur, should be a rallying factor and never manipulated to sow seeds of divisions,” he said.

Under Zanu PF, President Mnangagwa said, Zimbabwe will remain a competitive destination, where capital is safe.

The President added that it is encouraging that the ease of doing business and other reforms being implemented across all sectors, including most recently in mining, agriculture and the creative industry, were bearing fruit, benefiting both investors and local communities.

On the international front, President Mnangagwa said the Zanu PF-led Government remains anchored on the philosophy, ‘a friend to all and an enemy to none’ as it advocated multilateralism, shared development, sustainable peace and security, as well as uninterrupted global supply chains.

President Mnangagwa and Vice Presidents Dr Constantino Chiwenga (second from left) and Dr Kembo Mohadi (second from right), national chairman Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri (right) and Treasurer-General Cde Patrick Chinamasa (left) at the meeting.

President Mnangagwa also commended the PArty’s Women’s League for convening a seminar for senior female civil servants.

Undoubtedly, he said, such initiatives enhance the impactful role of women in governance and national development, within the context of the national interests as propagated by the party.

Under the Second Republic, President Mnangagwa said, the Government would continue to entrench an environment for women, along with other citizens, to excel in both private and public sectors.

In keeping with critical aspects of gender mainstreaming, President Mnangagwa said he recently appointed Zimbabwe’s first female Chief Justice Elizabeth Gwaunza and a youthful chartered accountant, Mrs Vimbai Chikwenhere, as the country’s new Auditor General.

“This is a testament of the confidence my Administration has in the capabilities of our citizens, including women and the youth. I was equally pleased to address a vibrant National Assembly meeting of the Youth League. It is impressive that the youth wing is broadening transformational empowerment projects for young people across all districts,” he said.

Further, the President urged party departments to provide the youth the requisite support so that they remain an empowered structure, that tows the correct line of the revolution, free from manipulation.

President Mnangagwa noted that guaranteeing the financial sustainability of the party remained every member’s responsibility.

“The centralisation of party resources is a welcome development. I expect the allocation of party resources and assets to prioritise programmes and activities that result in higher impacts and visible outcomes. Tiri Musangano unozadzisa zvinangwa zvawo. Tiri Musangano wezvinobatika,” said President Mnangagwa

“Zanu PF is a party that delivers. At every level and across structures, we must always pursue results which are in sync with our decisions, resolutions and policies,” he said.

The President hailed Masvingo Province for reclaiming Ward 9 of Chiredzi Rural District Council, uncontested.

He challenged Matabeleland North Province to continue with the mobilisation towards victory in the scheduled by-elections for Ward 1, 10 and 21 of Tsholotsho District.

In line with celebrating the Culture Month, President Mnangagwa underscored the importance of embracing national values, cultural norms, and rich knowledge systems, which will continue to guide the ongoing development, modernisation, and industrialisation agenda.

“Under Zanu PF, our national values, cultural norms and rich knowledge systems continue to anchor the ongoing development, modernisation and industrialisation agenda. In this regard, this session takes place as we conclude our Cultural Month commemorations. The period saw us celebrate our way of life as an independent African people.

“Through events across provinces, our diverse, rich cultures were shared and transmitted to our people, particularly the youth,” he said.

Party departments, educational institutions, ICTs and media platforms, President Mnangagwa said, must sustain and continually harness the spirit behind these month-long celebrations for the good of the country.

On cultural diversity, President Mnangagwa said: “On our part as national leaders, I exhort us to always reaffirm the position that cultural diversity is a source of unity, social cohesion and sustainable development. It should never be a basis for division, conflict or discord. There is no culture which is superior to the other. All cultures must be respected,” he said.

The President commended Bulawayo Province, the Ministry of Sport, Arts and Recreation, as well as other stakeholders, for successfully hosting this year’s edition of the Culture Month celebrations.

“We also joined the rest of the continent in celebrating Africa Day. This annual event is a reminder to the nation that we should do our part to consolidate the gains emanating from the independence and freedom of the African continent against colonialism. The vision of a united, prosperous and integrated Africa must be pursued, without any apologies”

Meanwhile, a minute of silence was observed in honour of heroes and heroines who passed on since the last Politburo meeting, among them the late national hero Brig Gen (Rtd) Donald Silundi Tshuma, who was interred at the national shrine yesterday.