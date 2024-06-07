President holds talks with Putin

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.
Kudakwashe Mugari in ST PETERSBURG, Russia
The meeting centred on key economic issues, as well as matters of mutual concern on the international arena.
The leaders also discussed how the two countries could strengthen the already strong bilateral ties between Moscow and Harare.
The meeting, which was held at Konstantino Palace, was first conducted in the format of one-on-one talks, followed by deliberations with an expanded circle of delegates.
The Zimbabwean delegation comprised Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Mr George Charamba, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Ambassador Frederick Shava, Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry Barbra Rwodzi and Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe.
The meeting between President Mnangagwa and President Putin went on late into the night.
Writing on his official X handle, President Mnangagwa said: “Today I had the distinct honour of arriving in St Petersburg for the 27th annual St Petersburg International Economic Forum. This prestigious event offers a platform for international economic dialogue and collaboration.
“Together we aim to forge a path towards a more prosperous and interconnected future for our nations”.
