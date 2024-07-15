President launches Gukurahundi hearings 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

President Mnangagwa cuts a ribbon to launch the Gukurahundi hearings at State House in Bulawayo yesterday. Looking on are the Attorney-General Virginia Mabhiza and master of ceremony Mr Thabani Mpofu (right). — Picture: Eliah Saushoma

Nqobile Bhebhe, Bulawayo Bureau

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday officially launched the historic Gukurahundi Community Outreach Programme in Bulawayo, stating that the process should serve as a solid foundation for lasting healing and peace.

The public hearings, which will be led by chiefs in their communities, aim to address the legacy of Gukurahundi, a period of violence and conflict that affected some parts of Matabeleland and Midlands provinces in the 1980s.

The Second Republic embarked on the initiative to pursue the resolution of the Gukurahundi issue through an internal and home-grown process in February 2019, as part of the Second Republic’s efforts to maintain and strengthen national unity among Zimbabweans.

In his keynote address at State House in Bulawayo, President Mnangagwa said the hearings are a call for unity and a declaration that Zimbabwe chooses reconciliation over retribution.

“Today is a pivotal moment in our history. This is the day where we demonstrate that as a country, we are capable of resolving our disputes as Zimbabweans, regardless of their complexity or magnitude,” said President Mnangagwa.

“This day is significant and stands equal to many other momentous events in our country, which have shaped the trajectory of our independence, unity and development. Our history is a testament to our resilience.

“We, the children of Zimbabwe, are descendants of warriors and nation-builders. In the face of colonial oppression, we stood united and our collective spirit was a force that could not be broken. Whenever we have been confronted by threats to our nationhood, we have been able to unite and confront the challenge in whatever form or context it presents itself.”

President Mnangagwa implored the nation to focus on a brighter future rather than dwell on the shadows of the past.

“I wish to urge you all not to dwell on the shadows of yesterday, but to focus on the future our country. Let us turn our attention to a new dawn, a brighter future where the scars of yesterday no longer fester, but become stepping stones on the path to a stronger, more unified Zimbabwe. A nation can only be built by a unified people,” he said.

The President further noted that the country should not be influenced by the negativity of detractors, saying the outreach programme should be seen as an opportunity to silence the whispers of doubt and the rhetoric of division.

“Let us not be swayed by their negativity. Let us silence the whispers of doubt and the rhetoric of division. Let this Community Outreach Programme be a clarion call for unity and a resounding declaration that we choose empathy over animosity and reconciliation over retribution.

“We are a nation forged in the cauldron of adversity. We have weathered storms before, and we will emerge stronger from this one too,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said the country’s past is etched with both triumph and hardship.

“The echoes of the liberation struggle still evoke strong emotions and memories, a testament to the unwavering spirit that forged the nation. Yet, within that history is a chapter which cannot be ignored — the post-independence conflict in this region,” said President Mnangagwa.

The President noted that this conflict serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of unity and the devastating consequences of disunity.

He described the launch as significant and stands equal to many other momentous events in the country, which have shaped the trajectory of independence, unity and development.

The high-profile event, which was graced by various Government officials, traditional leaders and other stakeholders, ran under the theme: “Promotion healing, peace and unity through community engagement: Sikhuthaza ukwelatshwa kwamanxeba, ukuze kube lokuthula lokubambana lokuxoxisana.”

Yesterday’s launch will see chiefs going to their communities to conduct hearings on how they want the Gukurahundi issue to be resolved.

President Mnangagwa told delegates that the outreach exercise is not just a mechanism for revisiting grievances, but a transformative odyssey, and a pilgrimage towards healing and national cohesion.

“This process may evoke tears, but they will be tears of catharsis, tears that cleanse the soul and pave the way for healing. This healing is for the nation as a whole. It is the release of a collective burden, the shedding of a heavy cloak of distrust and resentment,” he said.

“As we heal, we will rediscover the inherent strength that resides within each of us, the strength that has carried us through countless challenges.

“This journey of national healing is not a sprint, it is a marathon. It will demand patience, understanding, and a commitment to the greater good.”

Going forward, the President said he was now entrusting the process into the capable hands of chiefs who, henceforth, are mandated to take charge of the outreach and subsequent programmes.

“I have no doubt that they will deliver. Ultimately we shall reap a conducive environment for the development of our country and achieve our vision of leaving no one and no place behind,” said President Mnangagwa.

The historic initiative, he said, is a potent symbol of the county’s collective will to bridge the divides that have separated citizens for too long.

President Mnangagwa said during the First and Second Chimurenga, Zimbabweans rose in unity against the colonial oppressors despite concerted and sophisticated efforts by the invaders to divide them along tribal lines.

He said it was through combined effort as freedom-seeking Zimbabweans that enabled the country to vanquish the oppressors and emerge victorious as a unified force.

“Today, we are called upon to summon that same spirit once more as we move to launch a great milestone for which we are gathered here. When the history of our post-independence era is written and read by generations to come, surely this day shall not be a footnote in those sacred writings,” said President Mnangagwa

“It places the onus of healing squarely on the shoulders of its most capable custodians – our esteemed Chiefs. With their knowledge of tradition and wisdom, they will guide us through open dialogue, fostering empathy and understanding. As we share our stories, the wounds of the past will begin to mend, thereby enabling national healing.”

President Mnangagwa further stressed that the outreach programme stands as a strong statement of intent in the country’s quest to cement the unity against the odds thrown by eternal detractors.