President launches rebranded MTB 

0

Source: President launches rebranded MTB | The Herald

President launches rebranded MTB

Zvamaida Murwira

Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has described the future of the country as brighter with the economy steadily growing while institutions of higher learning remain seedbeds of innovation through industrial parks thus bolstering modernisation and industrialisation agenda.

He was addressing delegates in Harare today where he was launching a rebranded and new look Management Training Bureau in Msasa.

“Our institutions of higher learning remain seedbeds for innovative ideas, inventions and the hallmark for our nation building, growth and development. I thus applaud the sector for heeding my call to set up innovation hubs and industrial parks to bolster our modernisation and industrialisation agenda,” said President Mnangagwa.

President Mnangagwa

“The future is indeed brighter and our economy is steadily growing through cross cutting and responsive development interventions which leave no one and no place behind.”

Related posts:

  1. Zimbabwe central bank lets exporters hold dollars beyond 60 days 
  2. Lithium in Zimbabwe: A future boom of doom? 
  3. Mnangagwa barred from Biden inauguration 
  4. Govt quakes over looming 3rd wave
  5. ED’s name dropped in Airport Road scam
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *