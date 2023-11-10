President Mnangagwa arrives in Riyadh

Story by Josephine Mugiyo in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he will attend the Saudi-Africa summit.

President Mnangagwa was met at the Riyadh King Khalid International Airport by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Ambassador Frederick Shava, Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Egypt, Air Vice Marshall (Rtd) Sheba Shumbayawonda and officials from the Saudi government.

The Saudi-Africa summit brings together African countries to explore areas of mutual interest with the host country.

Speaking to ZBC News, Ambassador Shava said Zimbabwe is pursuing bilateral relations with Saudi Arabia, hence the need for President Mnangagwa to attend the summit.

“What remains is the Saudi Arabia and Africa meeting. We are pursuing bilateral relations with Saudi. His Excellency President Mnangagwa is coming in pursuit of that, in pursuit of re-affirmation and engagement with the Saudi government,” he said.

Ambassador Shava said the host country has shown keen interest in exploring cooperation in the mining and agriculture sectors.

He added, “The issues revolve around our position that Zimbabwe is open for business. We are trying to attract the Saudis to cooperate with us in terms of business. They have interests in mining, agriculture and ICT.”

Zimbabwe is pursuing business relations with Saudi Arabia at a time when the country has good relations with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The UAE is Zimbabwe’s second-largest trading partner after South Africa.