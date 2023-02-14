Source: President Mnangagwa opens 2023 Cabinet year | The Herald
Rumbidzayi Zinyuke Senior Reporter
President Mnangagwa today officially opened the first session of the 2023 Cabinet, setting the agenda for the year.
The President said this year Cabinet was expected to consolidate the gains made by the Second Republic while implementing policies, programmes and projects to bring them to their finality.
All this will drive the move to attain Vision 2030 of a prosperous upper middle income society.
