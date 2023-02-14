President Mnangagwa opens 2023 Cabinet year

President Mnangagwa chairs the 1st Cabinet Session of 2023 at State House in Harare this morning:- Pictures by Believe Nyakudjara

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa today officially opened the first session of the 2023 Cabinet, setting the agenda for the year.

The President said this year Cabinet was expected to consolidate the gains made by the Second Republic while implementing policies, programmes and projects to bring them to their finality.

All this will drive the move to attain Vision 2030 of a prosperous upper middle income society.