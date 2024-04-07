Source: President Mnangagwa Reject 3rd Term
President E.D. Mnangagwa has made it clear that he will not seek a third term in office. This is in line with his previous statements on the issue of term limits. He stated that he would honour the term limits laid out in the Constitution. President E.D. Mnangagwa’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and respecting the will of the people will be a lasting legacy of his leadership.
President Mnangagwa’s sincerity and commitment to building a prosperous Zimbabwe are evident. It is up to the people of Zimbabwe to support his vision for the country and help it achieve the goal of becoming an upper-middle-income economy by 2030.
President Mnangagwa’s dedication and perseverance offer hope for the future of Zimbabwe.
President Mnangagwa has undertaken a number of projects to develop the country’s infrastructure, including the rehabilitation of roads and the construction of dams like the Gwayi-Shangani Dam. He has also focused on improving access to essential services, including expanding and rehabilitating Hwange Thermal Power Station to reduce electricity shortages and decentralizing home affairs offices to make it easier for citizens to access their documents. These measures have significantly impacted the lives of the people of Zimbabwe, and have set the country on a path to economic development.
President Mnangagwa’s efforts to attract investment have been successful, with companies like Manhize Steel and Gas production companies setting up operations in the country. The Zimbabwe Gold currency, backed by the country’s gold reserves, has also been introduced as a measure to stabilize the economy. The International Monetary Fund has also reported positive GDP growth for Zimbabwe, indicating that the country is on the right track. These are all signs of a growing economy and a brighter future for the people of Zimbabwe.
President Mnangagwa will undoubtedly be remembered as a man of sincerity and integrity, who genuinely worked to bring prosperity and economic development to the people of Zimbabwe. His unwavering commitment to the rule of law and the Constitution will be remembered and celebrated for generations.
