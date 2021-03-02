Source: President mourns Apostle Sande | The Herald

Elita Chikwati

Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has sent a message of condolence to the Sande family following the death of a leading figure in the family of the indigenous churches and Ambassadors for Christ Ministries International founder Dr Abel Kademaunga Sande.

Apostle Sande succumbed to diabetes at his Waterfalls home on Saturday.

He was 94.

In his condolence message yesterday President Mnangagwa said Apostle Sande would be remembered for his wise counsel and fervent intercessions, passionate prayers for the nation and his deep love for the country, Zimbabwe.

“I learnt with a sense of shock and sadness of the passing on of Apostle Abel Kademaunga Sande, a towering giant in the sphere of faith and ministry. A founder of many churches and of the Ambassadors for Christ Ministries International, Apostle Sande was a leading figure in the family of the indigenous churches in Zimbabwe.

“He prayed for us leaders, asking God to guide us, and to inspire our Government as it seeks to propel Zimbabwe forward in the New Dispensation, Indeed his prayers rang beyond our borders, touching and healing many lives and souls in our region and beyond.

“On behalf of Government, my family and on my own behalf, I offer heartfelt condolences to Mrs Elizabeth Sande, widow of the great inspirer whom God has now taken to Himself; to the Sande family; to members of the church he founded and led; to the Zimbabwe Indigenous Interdenominational, Council of Churches and Faith for the Nation Campaign, and to all Zimbabweans who knew and worked with Apostle, said President Mnangagwa.

He said Apostle Sande played a critical role as a spiritual mentor.

“We were with him only late last year in December when we held our annual National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service in Bulawayo. He played a key role both as a member and spiritual mentor of the Zimbabwe Indigenous Interdenominational Council of Churches, ZIIC, and of the Faith for the Nation Campaign which together organise this national event

“We are all the poorer without him, his wise counsel and fervent intercessions,” said the President.

Apostle Sande became active in ministry in 1960s at the age of 19.

Family spokesman and grandson, Mr Jacky Sande yesterday said the family had lost a pillar and a father figure.

He said Apostle Sande was a father to the family who loved and cared for many people even those who were not related to him.

“He was my role model. Dr Sande provided for many people and sent many children to school.”

Apostle Sande is survived by wife Dr Elizabeth Sande, three children and several grandchildren.

He will be buried today at Warren Hills Cemetery in Harare.