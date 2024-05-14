President mourns Chief Shana, Rev Kamupira 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.
Blessings Chidakwa
and Remember Deketeke
Rev Kamupira, popularly known for his comical and comforting sermons to grieving families at the Nyaradzo Chapel in Harare, died on Saturday and was buried yesterday.
He was 75.
Rev Kamupira is survived by his wife and two children.
“Government has decided to honour these two great men by extending State assistance and support towards all funeral expenses,” he said.
President Mnangagwa said Chief Shana stood out as a figure whose services to the nation went beyond the immediate jurisdiction of his chieftaincy, to encompass the National Council of Chiefs where he served with distinction for many years.
He said Chief Shana also served in the Senate, towards which he gave his utmost in ensuring proper legislative balance and blend between modernity and traditional values and identity.
“He will be sadly missed by all, more keenly so by his immediate subjects and those of us in Government who interacted with him regularly in running the affairs of our Nation.
On Reverend Kamupira, President Mnangagwa said his routinely lively ministry touched many lives by soothing the ill and consoling the bereaved in ‘very’ difficult times.
“His sermons went beyond denominations, thus ecumenically symbolising the unity of faiths and churches in our Nation. We mourn his sad departure, and will certainly miss his light-hearted homilies beneath which lay deep compassion and empathy for the troubled, the sick, the dying and the bereaved,” he said.
“He embodied the three values that validate a man: being the family’s priest, guardian, and above all the source of income,” she said. “We have lost a pillar of support, love, and guidance as a family.”
Mrs Kamupira, also known as Mai Kudzi, said the late Kumupira always had people at heart.
“He declined to receive chemotherapy as it would have prevented him from engaging with people since he cared more about other people. He would make sure that people laugh and I am happy that he has taught more people to be like him.”
The daughter to the late Chaplin General, Rufaro Kamupira, said her father was a generous man.
“My dad was a giver, he made sure that no one that he knew lacked anything, which later became the family’s motto,” she said.
“He was always there for his family and would spend time with us.”
He also presided over the funerals of politicians, administrators, and other persons of stature during his tenure as Nyaradzo’s Chaplain general.
Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, and former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor Dr John Mangudya, were among the notable figures who attended the funeral
