President mourns long-time friend Masawi 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

President Mnangagwa

Mukudzei Chingwere, Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has consoled the Masawi family following the death on Tuesday of his long-time friend Cde Silas Takawira Mashupiko Masawi.

He was 86.

The President said he received with deep sorrow and sadness news of the passing on of Cde Masawi on July 2.

Cde Masawi — a Zanu PF cadre —was a Zimbabwe Political Prisoners Detainees and Restrictees Association (ZIPPEDRA) member and chairman of Tangwena Zanu PF District in Mazowe West Constituency at the time of his death.

“Following the blowing up of a steam locomotive outside Fort Victoria (now Masvingo) in 1964 by the Crocodile Gang, a ZANLA Guerilla Unit I led, Colonial Administration Forces went on a manhunt against members of the group.

“I escaped and went into hiding to stay at the late Michael Mawema’s house in Highfield and it is at this house that I first met Cde Silas Masawi in 1964.

“Cde Silas Masawi, already active in the underground movement of ZANU, was a dependable and committed cadre in the liberation of this country. I stayed with Cde Masawi under one roof until I was betrayed and arrested in 1965,” President Mnangagwa said in his condolence message.

He said Cde Masawi was arrested in 1967 on charges of contravening the Law and Order Maintenance Act (LOMA) but released after three months.

In 1973, Cde Masawi was convicted for contravening LOMA and sentenced to 11 years imprisonment. He was released on February 24, 1980, just before Zimbabwe attained independence.

“Upon his release he became a teacher. During Cde Masawi’s period of arrest and incarceration he was extensively tortured and lost the sight of his left eye and the hearing of his left ear,” said President Mnangagwa.

Cde Masawi visited President Mnangagwa at State House in 2021 and the two reminisced about their past.

“From 2017, Cde Masawi approached Government with a plea for the resuscitation of the Nyachuru chieftainship which the colonial occupying administration had abolished in 1896 as punishment against the resistance of the First Chimurenga Fighters,” said the President.

“I am happy to have accorded this request and the Nyachuru Chieftainship was resuscitated with the late Cde Silas Masawi being designated as the rightful heir to the Nyachuru Chieftainship. At the time of his death Cde Masawi was awaiting his installation as Chief Nyachuru.

“On behalf of Zanu PF, Government and on my own behalf I express my deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the Masawi family upon the loss of a dear husband, loving father and grandfather. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”