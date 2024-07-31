President opens Sadc Industrialisation Week

Zvamaida Murwira

Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa this morning officially opened the 7th Sadc Industrialisation Week with a call for greater collaboration between the public and private sectors for the successful implementation of the industrialisation and modernisation agenda in the region.
The event, which is a precursor to the Sadc Heads of State and Government Summit and the largest public-private engagement platform, aims at fostering new opportunities for intra-African trade and investment in the Southern African region.

In his keynote address, President Mnangagwa said Sadc member states must spur sustainable growth for a sound and diversified industrial base with wide-ranging new products and jobs for the people.

“Modernisation and industrialisation of our economies is no longer a luxury but a matter of necessity for the future we all want and deserve,” said President Mnangagwa.

