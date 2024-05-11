President puts rogue elements on notice

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

President Mnangagwa hands over the national flag to Cde Ezekiel Tobias Musiiwa Chaunoita’s widow, Ellen, at the burial of the national hero at the National Heroes Acre in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Believe Nyakudjara

Wallace Ruzvidzo Herald Reporter

Rogue and retrogressive elements found undermining the country’s broad and people-centred policies will continue to be exposed under the Second Republic, President Mnangagwa has said.

In his remarks, at the burial of national hero Cde Ezekiel Chaunoita at the National Heroes Acre yesterday, the President said his administration would not hesitate to decisively deal with those who undermine and sabotage the country’s growth strides and efforts.

Instead of sabotaging the economy, he said it was important that the country maintains a united front as it continues to march forward.

“Let us stay on this trajectory working together in unity and common purpose.

“Rogue and retrogressive elements who are found undermining our broad and people-centred policies should continue to be exposed as our people’s revolution keeps moving forward. Forward ever, backward never.

“Therefore, in his honour and that of other veterans of our liberation struggle, let us continue to preserve and consolidate our Independence, as masters of our own destiny, building our country brick-by-brick and stone-upon-stone.

“This duty and privilege are underwritten by the blood, sweat and selfless sacrifices of our forebears,.

President Mnangagwa charged the youth to play a leading role in preserving and consolidating the gains of the country’s independence just as the youth of yester-year brought about Zimbabwe’s freedom.

The youth, he said, had the responsibility to spearhead the country’s industrialisation, modernisation, and ultimately economic growth.

“I call upon the youth, as the vanguard of our ongoing national development agenda, to emulate the selfless sacrifices of the youths of yester-year, who took up arms to liberate our country.

“You, as young people, have the weighty duty and obligation, through your united efforts, to ensure the acceleration of the modernisation, industrialisation and growth of our economy.

“I, further challenge you to reject those who seek to undermine and sabotage our Independence, freedom, dignity and sovereignty through deceit or falsehoods. Zimbabwe is our birth-right and our inheritance. Inyika yechipikirwa,” said the President vehemently.

He then challenged those serving in the country’s security arms to imitate Cde Chaunoita’s selfless dedication to serving the country.

“I particularly exhort officers in the rank and file of our Intelligence, Defence and Security Sector to draw from the good traits of persistence, consistence, patriotism and selflessness which were exhibited by our late National Hero, Cde Chaunoita Tobias Zvenyika.

“He never wavered in the course of his service to our nation. Anga ari munhu akavimbika, aimira pachokwadi nguva dzose, asina mavato. The life and professional history of our late national hero should, therefore, serve as a source of inspiration.

“…as we pay our last respects and befittingly lay to rest the late National Hero, Cde Ezekiel Tobias Musiiwa Chaunoita, alongside his compatriots whom he shared trenches with, here at our sacred National Shrine, I say to you, my dear departed comrade and son of the soil: Farewell, mwana wevhu our loyal and patriotic cadre, fighter, strategist and intelligence supremo.”

The President described Cde Chaunoita as a humble cadre who strove to see the total emancipation of the oppressed black Zimbabweans, hence his contributions in the liberation struggle and beyond.

“At all levels and across the numerous and intricate tasks assigned to him, the late liberation freedom fighter exhibited a high sense of responsibility and always led by example.

“He was duty-conscious and executed his work with great passion, distinguishing himself as a father-figure and a team player. As head of both military and civil intelligence during the war and Minister of State Security after Independence, I found Cde Chaunoita’s loyalty to the founding ethos, values and principles of the President’s Office unquestionable. He was a dependable cadre who upheld the national interest to the letter.

“In spite of having served at these levels, with such high responsibility, Cde Chaunoita never exhibited a sense of entitlement or superiority. He remained a humble servant of our great country.

“Such personality traits and character must be nurtured throughout the public and security services.”

The President expressed his hearty condolences to the Chaunoita family saying his death was not only a loss to them but was equally a huge loss to the nation.

“The nation has indeed lost a loyal patriot and an upright leader who was also a strong proponent of the empowerment of the people of our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe.

“He was also a renowned farmer, in Goromonzi, Mashonaland East Province. His humble, compassionate and unassuming demeanour will remain etched in our memories as we advance servant leadership, across the public and security services.

“On behalf of the nation, my Government, our revolutionary mass Party, ZANU PF, my family and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to express my deepest and heartfelt condolences to the Chaunoita family over this loss,” he said.

The President went on: “May you find comfort and solace in the fact that the late revolutionary cadre, Cde Chaunoita, played an invaluable role for the liberation of our country and executed his duties with honour and distinction within the Central Intelligence Organisation. Our prayers and sympathies are with you during this trying and difficult period. May the cherished memories we shared with him, within the family and broader national level both before and after Independence, continue to comfort us all.”

President Mnangagwa chronicled Cde Chaunoita’s liberation journey, describing him as a consistent and expansively experienced cadre whose loyalty was unquestionable.

“Despite being the ADC (Aide de Camp) to the late former Vice President, Cde Muzenda, the ZANLA leadership saw it fit to broaden the span of security responsibilities of Cde Chaunoita. The added duties were in recognition of his consistency, expansive experience, persistence, unflinching loyalty and dedication to the liberation war, coupled with his impeccable leadership acumen.

“On 26 December 1979, he was part of the team that escorted our late Commander, General Josiah Magama Tongogara, from Maputo to his base in Chimoio to supervise the ceasefire. It was on that fateful day, that the late Cde Chaunoita together with our current Chairman of Zanu PF and Minister of Defence, Cde Muchinguri- Kashiri survived a horrific car accident that claimed the life of General Tongogara,” he said.

The burial was attended by Vice Presidents Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Cde Kembo Mohadi, Cabinet Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Zanu PF Politburo members, senior Government officials, Cde Chaunoita’s family and mourners from various sectors of society.