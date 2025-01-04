President reassigns ministers . . . appoints CIO boss

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Africa Moyo-Deputy News Editor

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday reassigned two Cabinet Ministers and appointed a new Director General of the Central Intelligence Organisation.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister July Moyo has been appointed Minister of Energy and Power Development while the incumbent, Edgar Moyo, takes over the Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare portfolio.

The reassignments are with immediate effect.

The President also appointed a new Director-General of the President’s Department, Dr Fulton Mangwanya.

In two separate statements yesterday evening, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Martin Rushwaya, said: “In terms of Subsection 1 of Section 104 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, His Excellency the President, Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has reassigned the under-listed Ministers as follows: Hon. J.G. Moyo, M.P. Minister of Energy and Power Development (and) Hon. E. Moyo, M.P: Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare.

“The re-assignments are with immediate effect.”

Minister July Moyo had been Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister since 2023, while Minister Edgar Moyo was Energy and Power Development Minister from the same year.

Minister July Moyo joins the Energy Ministry at a time when the country is facing power challenges occasioned mainly by low water levels in Kariba Dam due the El-Nino phenomenon, which hit most parts of Southern Africa last year.

But encouragingly, Minister Moyo comes in when Zimbabwe has embarked on 18 electricity generation projects with a capacity to deliver up 4 000MW in the next two years.

These will effectively make the country electricity self-sufficient with capacity to export the surplus.

Yesterday, Zimbabwe was generating a total of 935MW from Hwange (700MW), Kariba (185MW), Independent Power Producers 50MW. This is against a national demand of about 1 800MW.

In respect of the appointment of Dr Mangwanya, Dr Rushwaya said: “In terms of Section 226(1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, His Excellency the President, Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has appointed Dr Fulton Mangwanya as the Director General, President’s Department. The appointment is with immediate effect.”

Dr Mangwanya takes over from Ambassador Isaac Moyo, who was in charge of the department from December 8, 2017.

By the time Ambassador Moyo assumed the DG’s post, he was Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to South Africa and the United Kingdom of Lesotho.

On his part, Dr Mangwanya had been the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management’s director-general since August 1, 2017.

He had replaced Mr Edson Chidziya, who left the organisation in 2015.

Dr Mangwanya has been described as committed, self-motivated, adaptable to evolving technologies and a results-oriented team player.

He was born on January 13, 1967 and began his career as a farm manager in the 1980s, before joining the President’s Department in January 1988.