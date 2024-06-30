Source: President to grace official opening of Junior Parly | The Sunday Mail

Tanyaradzwa Rusike

PRESIDENT MNANGAGWA will grace the official opening of the 32nd Junior Parliament on Wednesday, which coincides with belated commemorations of the Day of the African Child.

The Junior Parliament sits every year in honour of the Day of the African Child observed on June 16.

This year’s commemorations, to be held at the new Parliament Building in Mt Hampden, will honour thousands of women and children who tragically lost their lives during the liberation struggle.

Acting director for communication and advocacy in the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training, Mr Ranson Madzamba, said the day was a reminder of the sacrifices made by young people in their respective countries.

“The official opening of the Junior Parliament and belated commemorations of the Day of the African Child will take place at the Parliament of Zimbabwe on the 3rd of July 2024,” he said.

“The President of the Republic of Zimbabwe is expected to be the guest of honour.

“The Day of the African Child is befitting as it is a reminder of the sacrifices young people make for their countries. On June 16, 1976, more than 700 children were massacred in Soweto, South Africa, while protesting against racial discrimination and poor-quality education.

“In our context, Zimbabwe lost more than 6 000 women and children in Chimoio at Chindunduma educational base on November 23, 1977 and 1 028 during the Nyadzonya massacre in August 1976. The women and children were assembled to participate in the liberation struggle.”

The year’s event will be running under the theme “Education for all Children in Africa: The Time is Now”.

“The official opening and first sitting of the 32nd Junior Parliament Session will see the young people sharing their experiences, those of their peers, lobby for alignment of laws and adoption of policies for children in the presence of His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, and his Cabinet, Members of Parliament, Government officials, civic society and children,” said Mr Madzamba.

“This is aimed at bringing the policymakers to terms with children’s experiences, concerns, fears, recommendations and to put into place systems for the benefit of children.

“The session will also see the Junior Parliament actively involved in advocating for child-friendly policies and supporting Government in outreach programmes required to reach young people and children in their various constituencies.”

In 1991, African Heads of State decided to commemorate the Day of the African Child in memory of the June 16, 1976 student uprising in Soweto, where hundreds of learners were killed as they bravely protested against racial discrimination and unequal education.