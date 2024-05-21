Presidential Borehole Drilling Scheme spreads to Matebeleland South

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.
Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent
Apart from drilling boreholes, the company is also installing irrigation facilities under the Presidential Borehole Drilling initiative.
PGI has already taken its borehole drilling initiative to Plumtree as it continues to provide potable water to rural communities.
The programme, overseen by the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa), aims to address water challenges as well as transform the livelihoods of residents in rural areas.
PGI chairperson, Dr Paul Tungwarara said they installed at least 100 boreholes in Buhera before Independence Day celebrations.
“Our role is to provide potable water to the people of Zimbabwe, leaving no one and no place behind.
“In areas we have drilled boreholes so far, people are happy they can now access water from the tap without walking long distances,” said Dr Tungwarara.
