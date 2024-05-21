Source: Presidential borehole scheme heads to Mat South -Newsday Zimbabwe

The ambitious programme has a two-fold goal that is, addressing water challenges and transforming livelihoods in rural areas.

THE company contracted to drill and install solar-powered boreholes under the Presidential Borehole Drilling Scheme has extended its activities to Matabeleland South province.

Prevail Group International (PGI) was contracted to drill 10 000 boreholes countrywide.

In an interview yesterday, PGI chairperson Paul Tungwarara said the initiative went beyond drilling as the group was also installing irrigation facilities under the programme overseen by the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa).

“Our role is to provide potable water to the people of Zimbabwe, leaving no one and no place behind. In areas we have drilled boreholes so far, people are happy they can now access water from the tap without walking long distances,” Tungwarara said.

“Our programme’s success in various districts demonstrates its potential of bringing clean water to communities. PGI is laying the groundwork for improved health and agricultural opportunities for residents of Matabeleland South,” he said.

PGI recently installed approximately 100 boreholes in Buhera ahead of this year’s Independence Day celebrations at Murambinda growth point.

According to the United Nations Development Programme, access to safe water in Zimbabwe remains a challenge in both urban and rural areas.