Source: Prioritise wetland conservation: Nyoni –Newsday Zimbabwe

Government has raised concern over lack of seriousness in conserving wetlands with Environment, Climate and Wildlife minister Sithembiso Nyoni stressing their critical role in sustaining ecosystems and water sources.

Nyoni made the remarks during the launch of the Wilderness Ngamo Livestock Farm and Vocational Training Centre in Tsholotsho, while announcing Zimbabwe’s upcoming role as host for two major

international environmental conferences this year.

Zimbabwe will host the Sadc Transfrontier Conservation Areas (TFCA) Conference and Summit in May 2025 and the 15th Conference of Parties (COP15) to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands in July.

Nyoni highlighted the importance of wetlands, noting that they serve as the starting point for many rivers.

“A lot of people don’t take wetlands seriously, but that’s where most of our rivers begin. When we visited Hwange, we witnessed firsthand how wetland preservation led to the revival of a river. They do not dry up because we call the wetlands the breathing of the earth and their conservation is crucial,” she said.

Zimbabwe has made strides in wetland conservation.

Victoria Falls was recently certified as a Ramsar City, a recognition under the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands, which is an international treaty for conservation and sustainable use of wetlands.

Zimbabwe also launched the World Wetlands Day commemorations in Hwange on February 6, 2025, which were attended by the secretary-general of the Ramsar Convention from Geneva. The event marked the official countdown to the COP15 conference.

COP15, scheduled for July this year, will bring together representatives from approximately 173 countries to deliberate on strategies to protect global wetlands.

“We have set up two committees to oversee planning. One is based in Victoria Falls, where the conference will take place. A delegation from my ministry, along with officials from the Ramsar Secretariat, recently visited the venue and I am pleased to report that preparations are advancing well,” she said.

The conference will be held under the theme: Our Wetlands, Our Future.

The Sadc TFCA Conference and Summit will run from May 18 to 23, in Victoria Falls. The event will bring together Sadc member States to discuss the management of transfrontier conservation areas, which play a crucial role in facilitating wildlife movement across borders.

Nyoni emphasised the importance of transfrontier conservation areas, which allow animals to roam freely across national boundaries, ensuring their survival and reducing human-wildlife conflicts.

“These transfrontiers are vital in enabling animals to move between countries in search of food and water. We share information, technology and conservation tactics to ensure wildlife feels at home wherever it goes,” she said.

In 2023, the country, alongside its regional partners, launched the Kavango-Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area (KAZA TFCA) and the ZIMOZA Transfrontier Park, initiatives aimed at promoting cross-border wildlife conservation.

The upcoming Sadc TFCA Summit will be chaired by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and will hold discussions extending beyond KAZA member States to include all Sadc countries.

As Zimbabwe prepares to host these two significant summits, Nyoni reiterated the need for the country to take wetland conservation seriously.

“Hosting these conferences is a great honour, but we must lead by example. We need to protect our wetlands and strengthen transfrontier conservation efforts for the benefit of future generations,” she said.