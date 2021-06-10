Source: Prison officer in soup for insulting ED – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY NUNURAI JENA

A CHINHOYI-BASED prisons officer was yesterday arraigned before the courts on charges of insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the official unveiling of Mbuya Nehanda’s statue in Harare last month.

Peter Kudzai Mushonga was not asked to plead when he appeared before Chinhoyi magistrate Tapiwa Banda, who granted him $5 000 bail and remanded the matter to June 23.

He was ordered to surrender his passport to the clerk of court as part of his bail conditions.

Allegations were that Mushonga insulted Mnangagwa by posting a comment on social media platforms, which had a picture attached showing Mnangagwa and traditional chiefs genuflecting to the statue of Mbuya Nehanda.

Mushonga is alleged to have commented that: “I wish all those kneeling in respect of the statue of the goddess go mad”.