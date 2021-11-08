Source: Project managers urged to move with technology – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY EVANS MATHANDA

PROJECT managers have been urged to adapt to new digital technology in order to successfully implement infrastructural and developmental projects, as well as to be able to run their businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was said by Project Management Institute of Zimbabwe (PMIZ) president Flavious Coffee on Friday during the PIMZ 2021 project management conference held in Nyanga under the theme Embracing an Agile Mindset and Delivering Value in Uncertain Times.

“Our goal is to promote the project management profession through empowering practitioners to embrace change and adapt to the digital world,” Coffee said.

BizSource Consultancy chief executive Chester Nziradzemhuka said some project managers struggled to fight competition because they failed to connect to the digital world.

“The world is becoming digital and as project managers, we should also go digital to adapt to the new normal. This helps organisations to deal with strategic alignment to meet their desired goals, especially now that most information is free online,” Nziradzemhuka said.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic affected several businesses, especially those with no alternative strategic plans to sell their goods and services on digital platforms since online buying was becoming the new norm.

Nyaradzo Funeral Services head of strategy and corporate affairs Batsirai Simango said the COVID-19 pandemic had adversely affected the funeral insurance sector, prompting his organisation to go digital.

“COVID-19 came at a time when everyone was not expecting such a global pandemic. Business has gone digital and as Nyaradzo, we introduced channels like Sahwira WhatsApp chatbot, Sahwira connect card, Sahwira international plan and Nyaradzo self-service portal among others, to ensure that we keep our business afloat, and to connect with our customers despite COVID-19,” Simango said.