Source: Property developer gifts school with its first classroom block -Newsday Zimbabwe

A KADOMA property developer has embarked on various projects to plough back to the community.

In partnership with the Sanyati Rural District Council, Craft Properties is constructing Easterlea Primary School’s first and only classrooms after the school had endured many years without no permanent structures since its establishment.

The company, which is developing agro and residential stands in the Mashonaland West province mining town has since spread its activities to corporate social responsibility programmes by building classrooms, clinics and drilling boreholes, among other initiatives.

The property developer has been assisting the less privileged members of the community including the elderly and child-headed families.

In an interview, Craft Properties chief executive and chairperson Kudakwashe Taruberekera said the project was part of the company’s efforts in contributing to Zimbabwe’s development.

“All the work we are doing at Craft Properties (Pvt) Ltd is derived from the exemplary programmes at the rural district council and the unwavering support we are getting from the leadership,” he said.

The block is currently at window level as builders prepare the foundation of the second classroom block.

The project will also include the construction of modern toilets to replace pit latrines currently being used by learners and staff at the school.

“After construction of these two school blocks, a block of toilets and the drilling of a borehole, we intend to hand them over to the Sanyati Rural District Council.

“We are doing all these projects in support of the education system in our country as well as trying to curb dropouts at a number of schools, child marriages and other vices afflicting our communities,” Taruberekera said.

Craft Properties recently donated 15 housing stands to the underprivileged with 10 going to people living with disabilities and five to people living with albinism.