Source: Prophet T Freddy expected in court on rape charges | The Herald

Pastor Freddy arriving at the Magistrates Court

Senior Court Reporter

GOODNESS and Mercy Ministries leader Tapiwa Freddy is expected to appear in court on allegations of raping a 33-year-old woman.

Known as Prophet T Freddy, Tapiwa Freddy is expected to appear at the Harare Magistrates Court on rape charges.