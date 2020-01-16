Source: Prosecutor charged over bribe | The Herald 16 JAN, 2020

Heather Charema in Chegutu

Chegutu public prosecutor Allen Chifokoyo has been arraigned on charges of criminal abuse of office after he allegedly solicited for US$1 200 and $1 200 from a fugitive from justice who was seeking bail in an attempted murder case.

Chifokoyo (37) appeared before Chinhoyi magistrate Mr Letwin Rwodzi, who remanded him to January 16 on $500 bail.

It is the State case that the crime occurred between April 1 and May 30, last year when Chifokoyo was working as a relief prosecutor in charge of Chegutu Magistrates’ Court.

Chifokoyo allegedly solicited and received money from Kudakwashe Maphosa to secure him bail upon his appearance in court.

Maphosa was being sought by the police in Chegutu in connection with various cases, including attempted murder, when he allegedly approached Chifokoyo for assistance in securing bail on his initial appearance in court.

Chifokoyo allegedly demanded US$1 200 as “legal fees”. During the same month, Maphosa met Chifokoyo at Gwenzi Night Club where he allegedly gave him the money before being assured that he would be granted bail. Chifokoyo advised Maphosa to surrender himself to the police. Upon surrendering himself to the police, Maphosa was taken to court and was remanded in custody. Maphosa’s brother, Talkmore, informed Chifokoyo, who then allegedly asked for a “top up” of $1 200 which he was given at Total Service Station in Chegutu.

Maphosa was further remanded in custody. Talkmore reportedly proceeded to Chegutu Magistrates Court and confronted Chifokoyo, creating a scene over the money he had been paid to secure his brother’s release. Chifokoyo allegedly confirmed receiving a bribe to his girlfriend, Amanda Mutasa, who recorded their telephone conversation. Karias Vakura, Maphosa’s mother, also confronted Chifokoyo over the money and the conversation was also recorded. Of the money that was allegedly given to Chifokoyo, nothing was recovered.

Representing the State, chief law officer Mr Wisper Mabhaudhi asked Vakura to identify the voices in the audio, which she did.

The defence, led by Mr Mike Mutsvairo, said it was impossible to accept the audio as admissible evidence.