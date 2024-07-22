Prosecutor granted bail

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Peter Matika

Bulawayo Bureau

A PUBLIC prosecutor at the Bulawayo Magistrates’ Court in Tredgold Building, who was arrested on allegations of demanding a US$200 bribe, has been remanded on US$300 bail.

He will appear in court on July 31.

Bhekimpilo Moyo (35) allegedly solicited the bribe from the sister of an accused person, promising a favourable outcome in the case, if the money was paid.

On Wednesday last week, Moyo appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate Mr Shingai Mutiro on bribery charges and was granted bail.

The prosecutor, Mr Jethro Mada said on July 10, Moyo demanded a bribe from Ms Betty House whose brother was in court facing a charge of malicious damage to property.

“On July 10, 2024, the accused was on duty at the Bulawayo Magistrates’ Court at Tredgold Building where he was prosecuting the complainant’s brother. It was during Ms House’s interaction with Moyo that he invited her to his office and demanded a bribe of US$200 so that the complainant’s brother would secure a favourable outcome,” he said.

Moyo allegedly told Ms House that her brother would receive a harsh sentence of 10 to 25 years if the payment was not made. He allegedly accepted an initial sum of US$50 on the day of the incident and the remainder US$150 was supposed to be paid the following day. He later demanded an additional US$250, which Ms House was unable to pay.

The woman secretly recorded their conversation using her phone before she reported the matter to the police leading to Moyo’s arrest.