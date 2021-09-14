Source: PSC warns of fake memos | The Herald

Ambassador Wutawunashe

Herald Reporter

Fake memos purporting to be from the Public Service Commission are being disseminated on social media platforms, but the commission does not use social media, instead sending circulars to heads of ministries and backing this up with formal press statements to newspapers and broadcasters.

In statement last night, PSC secretary Ambassador Jonathan Wutawunashe said: “The Public Service Commission notes with disappointment that some unscrupulous individuals are circulating fake memos in the social media, purported to be from the PSC.

“Those who follow our posts will observe that consistently, the commission conveys authentic communication in a standard manner.”

As a rule, information on initiatives to benefit civil servants were communicated by circular to all heads of ministries. He urged those seeing these fake memos to distrust any information that does not conform to the commission’s standard procedure.

The PSC, said Ambassador Wutawunashe, valued its clients, stakeholders and employees and would always use established official communication channels for engagement.