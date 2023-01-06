Source: PSMI closes 153 clinics as workers down tools –Newsday Zimbabwe

PRIVATE healthcare provider Premier Services Medical Investments (PSMI)’s 153 clinics across the country have closed after workers downed tools citing incapacitation.

This was confirmed by PSMI Employee Works Committee chairman Munyaradzi Nharaunda, who told NewsDay that workers have had several fruitless engagements with their employer.

“Yes, we have downed tools nationwide. The workers were willing to engage, but the employer was not. The last we engaged them, they said they didn’t have anything. We can get back if they engage us and tell us when they will pay us,” Nharaunda said.

The workers are owed November and December salaries as well as outstanding allowances dating back to July.

In a letter directed to PSMI acting managing director Farai George Kutoka last Wednesday, Nharaunda said the workers were completely exhausted and incapacitated.

“Even though we appreciate the paltry $333 000 offered last week, schools will be reopening on January 9 and as parents, we are expected to have paid in full and made all other necessary provisions,” he said.

“We hope for a swift and long-lasting solution in addressing these challenges as we are willing and more than ready to offer our labour and professional service.”

Kutoka referred NewsDay to PSMI spokesperson Obey Nhakura who was, however, not available for comment.

PSMI chairman Wellington Tutisa told NewsDay that efforts were being made to seek government’s support to clear the salary arrears.