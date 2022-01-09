Public Health Lock-down Order : New Restrictions 

BILL WATCH 1/2022

In response to a surge of COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant, on Tuesday 4th January the Government published a statutory instrument (SI 1/2022) imposing two restrictions in addition to those already imposed by the Lock-down Order (SI 200/2020).

The effect of the new SI is as follows:

Provision of food by hotels, lodges and guesthouses

Until the 14th January, restaurants attached to hotels, backpackers’ lodges and guesthouses may provide food and drink for their guests only by way of room service. In other words, guests may not enter the restaurants for their meals.

Educational institutions

Until the 14th January, schools, colleges, universities and other tertiary educational institutions may not provide in-person teaching. They may however conduct public exams so long as they comply with sanitary measures prescribed by the Ministries responsible for primary, secondary and tertiary education.

The new statutory instrument can be accessed on the Veritas website [link], and so can a consolidated version of the Lock-down Order showing the effect of the latest SI [link].

