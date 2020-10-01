BILL WATCH

Source: Public Hearings on Manpower Planning & Development Amendment Bill – The Zimbabwean

PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEES SERIES 35/2020

Public Hearings 5th to 19th October on the

Manpower Planning and Development Amendment Bill

The Portfolio Committees on Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development will be conducting Public Hearings on the Manpower Planning and Development Amendment Bill, H.B. 2, 2020, from 5th to 19th October 2020. The team will cover various places in Zimbabwe as follows:

ACTUAL MEETINGS

Date Place Venue Time Monday, 5 October Hwange Lwendulu Hall, No 1 Colliery 1000 hrs-1200hrs Tuesday, 6 October Bulawayo Selborne Hotel 1000 hrs-1200hrs Wednesday, 7 October Gwanda Gwanda Hotel 1000hrs-1200hrs Thursday, 8 October Masvingo Civic Centre Hall 1000hrs-1200hrs Friday, 9 October Kwekwe Kwekwe Theatre 1000hrs-1300hrs Monday, 12 October Mutare Queens Hall 1000hrs-1300hrs Tuesday, 13 October Marondera Mbuya Nehanda Hall 1100hrs-1300hrs Wednesday, 14 October Chinhoyi Cooksey Hall 1000hrs-1300hrs Thursday, 15 October Bindura Tendayi Hall 1000hrs-1300hrs Friday, 16 October Harare Ambassador Hotel 100hrs-1300hrs

ALL THOSE WHO WILL BE PUTTING ON MILITARY UNIFORMS, SIGNS OF RANKS, FLAGS OR BADGES AND POLITICAL PARTY REGALIA WILL NOT HAVE ACCESS TO THE PUBLIC HEARINGS.

VIRTUAL MEETINGS [ZOOM]

Date Venue Time Tuesday 6 October Zoom 1400 – 1600hrs Monday 19 October Zoom 1000 – 1600hrs

All those interested in participating in the Zoom meetings should submit their email addresses to nyawol@parlzim.gov.zw.

Compliance with COVID-19 Regulations

The Public Hearings will at all times comply the Ministry of Health and Child Care COVID 19 Regulations as outlined in Statutory Instruments 99 and 110 regarding observing social distancing, sanitization, temperature screening and wearing of facial masks.

a)Only 50 participants will be allowed at any one time; b)Where more than 50 participants want to attend they will only be allowed in groups that comply with the requirements; c)Hand sanitization and temperature screening will be done at all venues; d)All participants must be wearing facial masks; e)Appropriate social distancing will be observed.

All members of the public are urged to observe these requirements which will be monitored by Ministry of Health and Child Welfare teams.

Soft copies of the bill can be accessed from our website www.parlzim.gov.zw or on request from any of the contacts below.

The public, interested groups and organizations are invited to attend these consultations. Written submissions and correspondences are welcome and should be addressed to:

The Clerk of Parliament

Attention: Portfolio Committee on Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development

P.O. Box CY 298

Causeway, Harare

Submissions can also be made by email through email address clerk@parlzim.gov.zw

Contacts for Queries and Further Information

Telephone: (024) 2700181-8, 2252936-49

Marcel Mugariri (Committee Clerk) Ext. 2077

Addmore Nyamuramba (Public Relations Officer) Ext. 2143

Fax: (04)252935

The Bill is Also Available on the Veritas Website

The Manpower Planning and Development Amendment Bill is available on the Veritas website by following this direct link to the relevant webpage.

