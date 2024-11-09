Source: Public hospitals now death traps: Residents – The Southern Eye

Bulawayo residents say government hospitals have now become their worst nightmares amid deplorable service delivery and rising cases of wrong prescriptions. This has put patients lives at risk, they said.

Speaking to Southern Eye, a resident summed up the poor service delivery at public hospitals:

“I was admitted recently and it took the doctors about three days to attend to me, not considering that I was in pain and needed to be treated as soon as possible.”

Another woman also complained that her son was in a critical condition when she took him to Mpilo Central Hospital recently.

She said on arrival, he was dumped on a hospital bed and told that the doctor would come soon.

“When I arrived with my son at hospital they gave him a bed but still the services were very slow to an extent that I was angered,” said a resident.

The residents also cited rising corrupt practices at public health facilities, such that when one wants to have a better service or to be attended promptly that person has to part with some money outside the one that is supposed to be paid for services and medication.

Incidents of wrong medication being given to patients recently emerged during the funeral service of the late Bulawayo socialite Rose Nyathi who was popularly known as Gogo Wodumo.

It was revealed that Mpilo Hospital doctors prescribed her sugar diabetes medication which she was taking for many years. Before her death, another doctor revealed that they were giving her wrong medication as she had no diabetes.

Residents accused the government of not monitoring who works at public hospitals after a suspected fake doctor was arrested at Mpilo Hospital.

The suspected fake doctor is believed to have worked at the hospital for years, prescribing wrong medication and fleecing off patients

“The government knows very well that we cannot afford to go to private hospitals, yet they are doing nothing, we are now becoming stressed to be admitted because instead of having hope of healing we feel like we are digging our own graves,” said a resident.

A suspected fake doctor Prosper Taurai Vanhuvaone who called himself Dr Prosper Mpofu has a pending court case following his arrest for masquerading as a doctor and duping unsuspecting patients at Mpilo Hospital.

He has since appeared in court on three counts including lying to be a qualified doctor, prescribing wrong drugs to patients and collecting money from patients in order for them to be attended fast.

Bulawayo United Residents Association chairperson Winos Dube urged the affected victims to come forward so that they are helped and to push for improvements at government hospitals.

“It is very sad and unfortunate that we are finding such corrupt practices in our public hospitals yet people will be seeking treatment but are attended slowly. I urge that affected victims to come forward so that we can address the issues both to the hospital and government so that action takes place,” said Dube

Contacted for comment Bulawayo provincial medical director Maphios Siamuchembu confirmed hearing complaints of deplorable service at government hospitals.

“I have personally engaged the police to help investigate these things, but it just seems that no one is motivated to get to the bottom of it,” he said.

Siamuchembu said Mpilo was a central hospital, run by the chief medical officer.

“My involvement in the affairs of Mpilo is limited to advocacy,” he said.

Douglas Mombeshora, Health and Child Care minister, disconnected the call when he was contacted yesterday.