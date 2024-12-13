Public Interviews of ZACC Candidates

Parliament of Zimbabwe is set to hold public interviews of candidates for appointment as commissioners of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on Thursday 19th December, 2024, at the New Parliament Building in Mt. Hampden. This follows the expiry of the term for all sitting commissioners.The Committee on Standing Rules and Orders (CSRO) invited public nominations and short-listed candidates in accordance with section 237(1) of the Constitution.A total of 145 nominations (112 males and 33 females) were received, with 47 individuals making the final short-list.  The interviews, starting at 07:00 hours sharp, will take place in Committee Room Number 1, New Parliament Building.  Late arrivals will face automatic disqualification.Candidates must assemble in Committee Room Number 3 by 07:00 hours.  Upon arrival at the Parliament Building, all electronic devices, including mobile phones and laptops, must be surrendered to Parliament Security.  Valid identification (national ID or passport) is mandatory for entry.Members of the public are invited to observe the interviews.Live streaming of the proceedings will be accessible via ZOOM, Twitter, and Facebook, with links provided on the Parliament’s website: www.parlzim.gov.zwBelow is the interview schedule for the ZACC public interviews:

  Name of Candidate Gender Interview Time
Mr. Gabriel Chaibva Male 07:20hrs
2 Mr. Last Farai Chigavazira Female 07:40hrs
3 Mrs. Caroline Ann Chigumira nee Mutee Female 08:00hrs
4 Mrs. Berta Chikwama Female 08:20hrs
5 Rev. Jeremiah Tendai Doyce Male 08:40hrs
6 Mr. Christopher Dube Male 09:00hrs
7 Mr. Shelton Dube Male 09:20hrs
8 Ms. Doreen Vimbai Gapare Female 09:40hrs
9 Dr. Mabel Ndakaripa Hungwe Female 10:00hrs
10 Ms. Fadzai Fungai Moreblessing Jekemu Female 10:20hrs
Tea break 10:20 – 10:40
11 Mr. Brain Kashangura Male 10:40hrs
12 Mrs. Dorothy Mabika Female 11:00hrs
13 Mrs. Chido Madiwa Female 11:20hrs
14 Ms. Zalerah Hazvineyi Makari Female 11:40hrs
15 Professor Albert Makochekanwa (Phd) Male 12:00hrs
16 Mr. Wilbert Pfungwadzashe Mandinde Male 12:20hrs
17 Mr. Lovack Masuku Male 12:40hrs
18 Mr. Tongai Matutu Male 13:00hrs
Lunch break 13:20 – 14:00
19 Dr. Obson Matunja Male 14:00hrs
20 Mr. Simbarashe Maturure Male 14:20hrs
21 Ms. Dorothy Sindisiwe Mavalwane Female 14:40hrs
22 Mr. Shangwa Mavesera Male 15:00hrs
23 Mrs. Thandiwe Thando Mlobane Female 15:20hrs
24 Rev. Dr. Chiropafadzo Moyo Female 15:40hrs
25 Dr. Qhubani Moyo Male 16:00hrs
26 Mr. Patrick Tendai Mukorera Male 16:20hrs
27 Mr. Terrence Mukuze Male 16:40hrs
Afternoon tea 16:40 -17:00
28 Rev. Kuziwa Phineas Murapa Male 17:00hrs
29 Mrs. Melody Sibusisiwe Musimbe Female 17:20hrs
30 Mr. Munyaradzi Muzire Male 17:40hrs
31 Mrs. Mavis Muzvidziwa Female 18:00hrs
32 Mrs. Loveness Mwase Female 18:20hrs
33 Mr. Resistant Ncube Male 18:40hrs
34 Mr. Anele Ndebele Male 19:00hrs
35 Mr. Nkululeko Ndlovu Male 19:20hrs
36 Mr. Kholwani Ngwenya Male 19:40hrs
37 Mr. Jacob Nyokanhete Male 20:00hrs
38 Mr. Kindness Paradza Male 20:20hrs
Supper 20:00 – 20:20
39 Dr. Tinashe Rukuni Male 20:20hrs
40 Major Michael Dennis Santu (Rtd) Male 20:40hrs
41 Mr. Godwin Sengweni Male 21:00hrs
42 Mr. Manuel Vakirayi Shiku Male 21:20hrs
43 Mr. Mirirai Smart Male 21:40hrs
44 Ms. Betty Wenjere Female 22:00hrs
45

