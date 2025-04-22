Source: Public transporters demand crackdown on illegal rivals – The Southern Eye

BULAWAYO public transport operators have stepped up the call on authorities to crack down on illegal rivals, saying they pose unfair competition amid public safety concerns.

The operators are urging the Bulawayo City Council and police to take decisive action against the pirate taxis, arguing that it is essential for maintaining order and ensuring the safety of passengers.

In an interview yesterday, Bulawayo United Passenger Transport Association board chairperson Morgan Msipa appealed for enforcement of laws to ensure fair competition.

“We are facing a huge challenge as pirate taxis are operating in undesignated areas, hence leading to congestion within the central business district, promoting the rise of illegal activities tarnishing our city’s image,” he said.

Msipa said they were facing unfair competition since most pirate taxis operated near the terminus in the process blocking commuters from accessing the terminus.

“We are concerned about pirate taxis making our lives difficult. They do not adhere to traffic laws, hence contributing to accidents in the CBD,” he said.

Msipa said the situation at the 6th Avenue pick-up point near Egodini terminus was unbearable.

“We hope the police and council will arrest pirate taxis. They have turned the city upside down and made life for other operators difficult. The police and council should work to provide public safety when it comes to roads, as it has led to loss of lives,” he said.

Tshova Mubaiwa chairperson Atlas Moyo said lack of law enforcement made the transport system in the city unsafe.

“We have witnessed a lot of pirate taxis operating from undesignated areas and this has made our transport system unsafe, hence exposing the lives of the public to danger, limiting the growth of our city,” he said.

Moyo said the police and council should enforce laws for the promotion of the growth of the city, since transport is essential for development.