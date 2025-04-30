Pumula gripped by fear after three murders in four months

By Ndumiso Tshuma

Police in Old Pumula, Bulawayo, have appealed for greater community cooperation following three murders in the suburb over the past four months.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) say the killings, all involving stabbings, have been linked to incidents near local sports bars. Officers are calling on residents to assist efforts to reduce crime in the area.

Speaking at a community meeting held at the Silwane Youth Centre on Wednesday, Constable Nothando Mugwagwa said: “Sports bars are required by law to close at 10:00pm. If residents report bars operating beyond this time, we can act. We work closely with community policing partners and the Neighbourhood Watch Committee to address such cases.”

Constable Mugwagwa urged residents to take a more active role in public safety, including volunteering to support the police.

“Anyone wishing to assist can register at the station. A background check and fingerprinting will be conducted to ensure volunteers have no criminal record. This helps us build a trusted and secure community network,” she said.

She described the recent killings as “deeply troubling”, noting that victims were often stabbed in the abdomen.

“It’s devastating to see young people, otherwise healthy, lose their lives in such violent circumstances,” she added.

Constable Mugwagwa also pointed to staffing shortages, revealing that the local station is struggling to cover the area.

“At times, only two officers are available for night patrols across the entire suburb. We cannot be everywhere, which is why we need the community to play its part.”

She reminded residents of their rights under citizen’s arrest laws but warned against the use of excessive force.

“Anyone witnessing a crime can report it or detain a suspect, but must not inflict harm. If a suspect is injured or dies, those involved could face serious charges, including murder.”