Source: Pupils exposed to diseases – The Southern Eye

Pupils at Bulawayo’s Lobengula Primary School are exposed to water borne diseases because of raw sewage flowing at the institution’s entrance

Pupils at Bulawayo’s Lobengula Primary School are exposed to water borne diseases because of raw sewage flowing at the institution’s entrance.

According to residents, the problem has been recurring over the past 10 years with council failing to permanently fix the issue.

“Honestly, I think we have subconsciously made it a part of us,” Nokuthula Sibanda who stays adjacent to the school, said.

“What is the logical explanation for this outburst to be recurring over so many years?”

A teacher at the school echoed similar sentiments.

“Besides it being an obvious danger to public health, the smell is unbearable.

“I used to get headaches, but now I am used to it,” said the teacher.

Ward eight councillor Edwin Ndlovu said he had made several reports to council.

“There are about six other areas, which need to be taken care of within this ward so we are hoping they will fix those soon,” Ndlovu said.

Bulawayo engineering services director Sikhumbuzo Ncube said he was in a meeting when reached for comment.