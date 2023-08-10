Source: PWDs remembered in peace, voter education drive -Newsday Zimbabwe

A LOCAL peace-building governmental organisation, 4-H Zimbabwe has partnered the National Peace Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) to capacitate people with disabilities in peace building and voter education.

Speaking yesterday at a training workshop for over 40 PWDs drawn from the Midlands province, 4-H director John Muchenje said there was need for PWDs to be knowledgeable of the Electoral Act and be included in peace building processes.

“As citizens we all have a mandate to promote peace in the country,” Muchenje said.

“That is one of the reasons as an organisation we hold such capacity building workshops to capacitate PWDs on leadership, development and peaceful electoral processes.”

Speaking at the same meeting, NPRC provincial manager, Jesca Majaha said it was important to include PWDs in peace building and in particular voter education.

“This demonstrates the NPRC’s commitment to upholding the principles of non-discrimination, equality and full participation,” she said.

Majaha said her organisation had also addressed discrimination and marginalisation of PWDs through the capacity-building workshop in line with the Zimbabwe National Disability policy of 2021.