Source: PWDs taught how to spot fake news -Newsday Zimbabwe

PEOPLE living with disabilities (PWDs) in Bulawayo have undergone training on combating the spread of fake news, misinformation as well as disinformation.

Bulawayo based Community Podium is conducting the training in the city with the recent one being held on Monday.

Community Podium programs leader, Sihlobo Bulala, told NewsDay that the program seeks to equip PWDs on fact checking fake news.

“People with disabilities, like the deaf community, lack equal access to information as most communication channels do not have tailor-made information strategies that cater for them. They are more vulnerable to fake news as they access information differently,” she said.

“Sometimes they rely on second-hand information which could be misleading or interpreted in a way that’s different from what’s originally meant.

“We then realized that if they are empowered to spot and fact-check inaccurate news, it serves them from other logistics that could emanate from acting on inaccurate information.”

Bulala said the program seeks to help PWDs make informed decisions.

Projects Manager for the Deaf, Arts, Culture and Entertainment, Tsungirirai Tsikira, welcomed the training targettig PWDs.

“They now know what impact of misinformation and disinformation can cause to the whole community,” Tsikira said.

One of the trainees, Annitha Makoni, said it was her first time to undergo training on fact checking fake news.

“I will make sure to spread the information on spotting fake news with my fellow friends and family,” Makoni said.