R1,2 million suspected fraudster has case to answer

Mzamu, who is alleged to have been part of an organised syndicate that misrepresented itself to Zimbabwean companies as having free funds to pay South African suppliers in exchange for local currency transfers, is accused of defrauding victims of over R1,2 million.

Yeukai Karengezeka-Court Correspondent

The application for discharge at the close of the State’s case by suspected fraudster Allen Thindwa Mzamu has been dismissed with presiding magistrate Mr Clever Tsikwa.

Mr Tsikwa ruled on Thursday that Mzamu must as part of his defence explain why his face appears on multiple national identity documents bearing different names.

The State’s case closed on Tuesday, with State prosecutor Mr Tendai Tapi leading evidence from investigating officer Detective Sergeant Innocent Mlilo.

The investigating officer said in one fraud complaint in 2019, Mr Zvakatarwa Makoto, a director of Sitaz Health Care transfered Z$1 363 538,61 into the fraudulently registered CBZ account belonging to “Dr Harrington and Associates” but subsequent investigation found fake fingerprints were used to open the account and a fake address was given.

Other witnesses implicated Mzamu and co-accused Raymond John Lunga.

On January 28, 2020, acting on a tip-off, the two accused were arrested in central Harare and searches found ATM cards and an ID card bearing Mzamu’s face but with the details of Adam Andrew.