Officials believe the poachers killed the animals for ritual purposes

Source: Rangers find 3 lions killed with heads and paws removed at Hwange National Park – Zimbabwe News Now

HARARE – Three lions were killed and had their paws and heads removed at Hwange National Park on Monday night, officials said.

Officials from the department of parks and wildlife believe the killings were for ritual purposes.

Parks spokesman Tinashe Farawo said: “Our rangers discovered the carcasses of three lions on Tuesday morning – two females and one subadult male.

“On Sunday, these lions were seen hunting a zebra. They spent Sunday and Monday feeding. We believe they were killed sometime on Monday night by poachers who also chopped off and removed their heads and paws.”

Farawo said a high calibre rifle had been used to kill the animals.

Lions are mainly targeted by trophy hunters, but conservationists also say there are ritualistic killings taking place as the king of the jungle is seen as symbolising power, strength and nobility.

Trade in lion parts, although considered small, is said to involve traditional healers who use them in ritual practices, typically to help clients who want to be respected or feared in the workplace, family or society in general.

Hwange National Park, Zimbabwe’s biggest game reserve stretching for some 14,600 square kilometers, is home to at least 500 lions.

In the four years between 2019 and 2023, Farawo said 19 lions had been killed by poachers inside the park.