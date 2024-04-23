Source: Rank marshal shark nabbed –Newsday Zimbabwe

AN ALLEGED corrupt rank marshal is in soup after a disgruntled commuter omnibus driver reported him to the police for extortion.

Cathbert Chamwakaona (29) from Budiriro 5A in Harare is facing a charge of extortion after he allegedly demanded that all commuter omnibuses should pay US$2 per trip when they rank at the Market Square bus terminus.

The rank marshal was reported to the police together with his two colleagues who are still at large.

Chamwakaona appeared before Harare magistrate Apolonia Marutya yesterday.

According to prosecutor Rufaro Chonzi, the police arrested Chamwakaona acting on information that was relayed by Jephat Motsi, a commuter omnibus driver.

Motsi was reportedly subjected to threats by Chamwakaona and his colleagues who claimed to own the Market Square rank. The rank marshals were allegedly demanding US$2 for every trip the omnibuses undertook.

Motsi had been paying the US$2 a trip for 19 months, the court heard.

Chonzi also told the court that Motsi was motivated to report the unlawful acts after realising that he was paying the marshals US$940 every month on an average of 26 days.

Meanwhile, Mangosi last week granted US$100 bail to another rank marshal, Nelson Makonese, for allegedly extorting US$4 000 from commuter omnibus drivers in Harare.