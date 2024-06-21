Source: Rapist jailed 10 years for abusing mentally-challenged woman -Newsday Zimbabwe

A 62-YEAR-OLD man from Rainham farm just outside Harare has been slapped with an effective 10-year jail term for raping a mentally -challenged woman.

Regional magistrate Fadzai Mtombeni presided over the matter.

The court heard that the incident happened on February 25 after the perpetrator found the complainant sleeping alone at home after taking her medication. He took advantage of her health condition and raped her once.

The victim later narrated her ordeal to her neighbours and family members, leading to the perpetrator’s arrest.