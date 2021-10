Source: RBZ Auction: Forex Allotments June 2020 – September 2021 – Lite News by Pindula

The Governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), Dr John Mangudya has issued a statement on the foreign currency allotments under the central bank’s forex auction system from June last year to September this year. Pindula News presents Mangudya’s statement.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE ALLOTMENTS UNDER THE FOREIGN EXCHANGE AUCTION SYSTEM FOR THE PERIOD JUNE 2020 TO SEPTEMBER 2021 AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE PAYMENTS FOR THE PERIOD JANUARY 2021 TO SEPTEMBER 2021

In line with the Bank’s commitment to regularly keep the public informed of developments in the foreign exchange market, the Bank hereby publishes the following:

1. A list of the 1 822 beneficiaries of US$1 859 080 165 allotted under the Main Foreign Exchange Auction;

2. A list of the 4 136 beneficiaries of US$267 395 337 allotted under the SMEs Foreign Exchange Auction; and

3. A Schedule showing the total foreign exchange payments by source for the period January 2021 to September 2021 amounting to US$4 928 568 047 broken down as follows:

– foreign currency accounts (US$3 151 356 235), interbank market (US$275 670 287) and the Foreign Exchange Auction System (US$1 501 541 525).

The auction system remains the most diversified source of foreign exchange with more than 5 958 entities having accessed foreign currency through the Main Auction and the SMEs Auction.

The bulk of the allotted funds (60%) has gone towards payment for raw materials (US$857.6 million) and machinery and equipment (US$421.7 million) and the residual 40% going towards payment for consumables, pharmaceuticals and other critical needs of the economy as reflected in the tables below.